Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury Status - Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report March 20
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) are dealing with five players on the injury report, including Jaren Jackson Jr., as they prepare for a Monday, March 20 game against the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) at FedExForum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies head into this contest on the heels of a 133-119 victory over the Warriors on Saturday. Jackson scored a team-high 31 points for the Grizzlies in the win.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|17.5
|6.6
|0.9
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Out
|Reconditioning
|27.1
|6.0
|8.2
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10.0
|5.5
|1.3
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), Luka Doncic: Out (Thigh), Markieff Morris: Out (Knee), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (Illness)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The 116.1 points per game the Grizzlies record are just 2.8 more points than the Mavericks give up (113.3).
- Memphis has a 34-6 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.
- On offense, the Grizzlies have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 116.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 116.1 they've put up over the course of this season.
- Memphis makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 34.7% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.
- The Grizzlies score 111.3 points per 100 possessions (20th in the league), while allowing 107.6 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-5
|227
