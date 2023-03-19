How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) and the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena, beginning at 6:10 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- UConn has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 11th.
- The Huskies average 18.8 more points per game (78.7) than the Gaels allow (59.9).
- When UConn puts up more than 59.9 points, it is 24-6.
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- The Gaels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 23-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at second.
- The Gaels put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies allow.
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 25-6 when allowing fewer than 78.7 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn posts 83.3 points per game in home games, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Huskies are allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (65.8).
- UConn is draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Mary's (CA) is putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (70).
- At home, the Gaels concede 57.4 points per game. Away, they concede 62.9.
- Saint Mary's (CA) makes fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (9.1). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.1%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|W 87-63
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|MVP Arena
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|BYU
|W 76-69
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 77-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|VCU
|W 63-51
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|UConn
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.