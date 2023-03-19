UAB vs. Morehead State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (26-9) and the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) play in a game with no set line at Bartow Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Morehead State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
UAB Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 20 of UAB's 26 games with a set total.
- So far this season, the Blazers have compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread.
- Morehead State (16-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 14.8% more often than UAB (14-16-0) this year.
UAB vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|81.6
|151.8
|70.5
|136.8
|147.3
|Morehead State
|70.2
|151.8
|66.3
|136.8
|138.5
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- UAB has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Blazers have hit the over six times.
- The Blazers record 15.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Eagles give up (66.3).
- When UAB puts up more than 66.3 points, it is 12-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
UAB vs. Morehead State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|14-16-0
|20-10-0
|Morehead State
|16-10-0
|9-17-0
UAB vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits
|UAB
|Morehead State
|16-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|6-5
|Away Record
|8-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|84
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.3
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.