The UAB Blazers (26-9) and the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) are set to meet on Sunday at Bartow Arena, with a tip-off time of 3:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jordan Walker and Mark Freeman are two players to watch.

How to Watch UAB vs. Morehead State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Bartow Arena

Bartow Arena Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UAB's Last Game

UAB won its most recent game versus Southern Miss, 88-60, on Tuesday. KJ Buffen was its leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM KJ Buffen 26 12 3 0 0 1 Jordan Walker 16 2 2 2 0 3 Trey Jemison 14 6 0 0 3 0

UAB Players to Watch

Walker posts a team-leading 23.1 points per contest. He is also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game (third in the nation).

Eric Gaines puts up a team-leading 4.5 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trey Jemison posts a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.0 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Buffen is averaging 10.9 points, 1.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

Ty Brewer averages 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor.

UAB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)