UAB vs. Morehead State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Morehead State Eagles (22-11) aim to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the UAB Blazers (26-9) on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Morehead State matchup in this article.
UAB vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
UAB vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Morehead State Moneyline
UAB vs. Morehead State Betting Trends
- UAB has put together a 14-17-2 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Blazers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.
- Morehead State has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 29 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.