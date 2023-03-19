The Morehead State Eagles (22-11) aim to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the UAB Blazers (26-9) on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Morehead State matchup in this article.

UAB vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UAB vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UAB vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

  • UAB has put together a 14-17-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Blazers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.
  • Morehead State has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 29 times this season.

