How to Watch UAB vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (22-11) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the UAB Blazers (26-9) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Bartow Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- This season, the Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games UAB shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Blazers are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 118th.
- The 81.6 points per game the Blazers score are 15.3 more points than the Eagles allow (66.3).
- UAB has a 22-7 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB averages 84 points per game when playing at home, compared to 79.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.
- The Blazers give up 66.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 76 in road games.
- UAB is averaging 7.4 threes per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.5% in home games and 38.4% on the road.
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|North Texas
|W 76-69
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/14/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 88-60
|Bartow Arena
|3/19/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Bartow Arena
