Predators vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (40-19-10) host the Nashville Predators (34-25-8) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers have won three games in a row.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-245)
|Predators (+205)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 16 (47.1%).
- Nashville has not entered a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +205.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 32.8% chance to win.
- Nashville has played 33 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Predators vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|228 (11th)
|Goals
|187 (28th)
|189 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|193 (11th)
|49 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|40 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (10th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In Nashville's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.
- The Predators have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, 1.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Predators have scored 187 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Predators' 193 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- They have a -6 goal differential, which ranks 21st in the league.
