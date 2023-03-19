The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (26-6) will take to the court against the No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (22-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 5:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

Maryland vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 74.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins give up to opponents.

Arizona has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

Maryland has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.

The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins put up are 14.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).

When Maryland scores more than 64.7 points, it is 24-3.

Arizona is 21-6 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

This year the Terrapins are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Illinois W 73-58 Target Center 3/4/2023 Iowa L 89-84 Target Center 3/17/2023 Holy Cross W 93-61 Xfinity Center 3/19/2023 Arizona - Xfinity Center

Arizona Schedule