The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) will attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 2:40 PM.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Kentucky Wildcats are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Kansas State Wildcats allow to opponents.

Kentucky is 18-4 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the ninth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kansas State Wildcats rank 149th.

The Kentucky Wildcats average 74.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.9 the Kansas State Wildcats allow.

Kentucky has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Kentucky Wildcats have averaged.

Kansas State is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Kansas State Wildcats are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kentucky Wildcats sit at second.

The Kansas State Wildcats score an average of 75.5 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 67.6 the Kentucky Wildcats give up.

Kansas State is 18-2 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kentucky has fared better at home this year, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.

The Kentucky Wildcats surrender 64.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 70.9 away from home.

Kentucky is making 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and five% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State averages 75 points per game at home, and 76.7 away.

At home the Kansas State Wildcats are conceding 61.4 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than they are on the road (80.6).

Beyond the arc, Kansas State drains more treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Arkansas W 88-79 Bud Walton Arena 3/10/2023 Vanderbilt L 80-73 Bridgestone Arena 3/17/2023 Providence W 61-53 Greensboro Coliseum 3/19/2023 Kansas State - Greensboro Coliseum

Kansas State Schedule