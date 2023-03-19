Sunday's game that pits the Miami Hurricanes (26-7) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) at MVP Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Miami. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Miami should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 147.5 total.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: TNT

Where: Albany, New York

Venue: MVP Arena

Line: Indiana -1.5

Point Total: 147.5

Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -120, Miami +100

Indiana vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Indiana 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Indiana has a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami, who is 15-11-0 ATS. The Hoosiers are 17-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 12-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 153.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +228 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.9 points per game (99th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per outing (125th in college basketball).

Indiana ranks 91st in the nation at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Indiana knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (7.5).

The Hoosiers' 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 116th in college basketball.

Indiana forces 10.4 turnovers per game (310th in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball play).

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 71.6 per outing (227th in college basketball).

The 32.0 rebounds per game Miami accumulates rank 164th in the nation, 2.8 more than the 29.2 its opponents grab.

Miami knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Miami has won the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (162nd in college basketball).

