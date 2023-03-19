The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) face the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The point total is 243.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -8.5 243.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 243.5 points 23 times.

Atlanta has an average point total of 234.9 in its outings this year, 8.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hawks' ATS record is 31-39-0 this season.

This season, Atlanta has been favored 39 times and won 23, or 59%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Hawks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 23 32.9% 117.4 230 117.5 239.6 232.5 Spurs 23 32.9% 112.6 230 122.1 239.6 232.7

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Hawks' last 10 games have gone over the total.

At home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (15-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-20-0).

The Hawks average just 4.7 fewer points per game (117.4) than the Spurs give up (122.1).

Atlanta is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 122.1 points.

Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Hawks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 31-39 4-3 40-30 Spurs 29-41 13-16 41-29

Hawks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Spurs 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 15-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-8 17-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-13 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 122.1 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 20-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 21-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-11

