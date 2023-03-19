The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday features a second-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears against the Creighton Bluejays at 7:10 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: TBS

Baylor's Last Game

Baylor won its most recent game against UCSB, 74-56, on Friday. Flagler led the way with 18 points, and also had one boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 18 1 5 1 0 3 LJ Cryer 15 0 1 0 0 1 Caleb Lohner 13 5 0 0 0 1

Creighton's Last Game

In its most recent game, Creighton topped NC State on Friday, 72-63. Its top scorer was Ryan Kalkbrenner with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 31 7 2 0 3 1 Arthur Kaluma 10 9 4 0 1 0 Ryan Nembhard 10 3 3 1 0 0

Baylor Players to Watch

Keyonte George leads the Bears at 15.6 points per game, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Jalen Bridges posts a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

LJ Cryer averages 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Flo Thamba is posting 5 points, 0.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman is posting a team-best 8.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.7 points and 3.3 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Kalkbrenner is putting up a team-best 15.9 points per game. And he is producing 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 71.7% of his shots from the field (second in the country).

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Ryan Nembhard is posting a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.9 points and 4 rebounds, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Arthur Kaluma gets the Bluejays 11.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 16.6 2.5 4.2 1 0 2.4 Jalen Bridges 10.5 5.1 1.4 1.2 0.9 1.4 LJ Cryer 14.9 1.9 2 0.3 0 3 Keyonte George 10.3 3 1.7 1.1 0.1 1.9 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5.3 5.2 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.4

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)