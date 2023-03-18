The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12) and the North Alabama Lions (18-14) hit the court at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no set line.

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Lions Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 16 of the Lions' 27 games with a set total.

North Alabama has a 14-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Southern Utah has covered the spread more often than North Alabama this season, sporting an ATS record of 15-13-0, compared to the 14-13-0 mark of North Alabama.

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Utah 82.5 157.4 74.3 148.7 148.8 North Alabama 74.9 157.4 74.4 148.7 143.9

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

North Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Lions have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

The Lions put up an average of 74.9 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 74.3 the Thunderbirds allow to opponents.

North Alabama has put together a 9-4 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.

Southern Utah vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Utah 15-13-0 15-13-0 North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits

Southern Utah North Alabama 13-2 Home Record 9-4 5-8 Away Record 8-10 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

