The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12) and the North Alabama Lions (18-14) are set to square off on Saturday at Ocean Center, with a start time of 1:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Tevian Jones and Daniel Ortiz are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch North Alabama vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Alabama's Last Game

In its most recent game, North Alabama fell to Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, 73-48. Its top scorer was Ortiz with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniel Ortiz 22 5 1 3 0 5 Damien Forrest 7 4 0 1 2 0 KJ Johnson 5 2 1 0 0 0

North Alabama Players to Watch

Ortiz is the Lions' top scorer (14.9 points per game) and assist man (1.0), and puts up 3.7 rebounds.

Jacari Lane is the Lions' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he averages 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Damien Forrest is the Lions' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he produces 7.8 points and 0.6 assists.

The Lions get 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from KJ Johnson.

The Lions receive 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Will Soucie.

North Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)