The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (36-35) after victories in seven home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' +259 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 112.1 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (second in league) while giving up 117.9 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Memphis has won 31 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Golden State has compiled a 32-37-2 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2200 +900 -10000 Warriors +1200 +550 -

