The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on TBS. The over/under is set at 131.5 in the matchup.

Auburn vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 131.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has played 21 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 131.5 points.

The average over/under for Auburn's outings this season is 140.3, 8.8 more points than this game's total.

Auburn has gone 16-14-0 ATS this year.

Auburn has been underdogs in seven games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Tigers have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 56.2% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 21 70% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

The Tigers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

The Tigers' 73 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Auburn is 13-12 against the spread and 19-9 overall.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Auburn vs. Houston Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

