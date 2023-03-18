The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on TBS. The over/under is set at 131.5 in the matchup.

Auburn vs. Houston Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Houston -5.5 131.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • Auburn has played 21 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 131.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Auburn's outings this season is 140.3, 8.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Auburn has gone 16-14-0 ATS this year.
  • Auburn has been underdogs in seven games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
  • The Tigers have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Houston 18 56.2% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3
Auburn 21 70% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

  • Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Tigers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
  • The Tigers' 73 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.4 points, Auburn is 13-12 against the spread and 19-9 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0
Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Auburn vs. Houston Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn
16-2 Home Record 14-2
11-0 Away Record 4-8
8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0
6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0
77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1
75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9
7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.