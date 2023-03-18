Auburn vs. Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on TBS. The over/under is set at 131.5 in the matchup.
Auburn vs. Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-5.5
|131.5
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn has played 21 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 131.5 points.
- The average over/under for Auburn's outings this season is 140.3, 8.8 more points than this game's total.
- Auburn has gone 16-14-0 ATS this year.
- Auburn has been underdogs in seven games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- The Tigers have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Auburn vs. Houston Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|18
|56.2%
|74.7
|147.7
|56.4
|123.7
|134.3
|Auburn
|21
|70%
|73
|147.7
|67.3
|123.7
|141
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Tigers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- The Tigers' 73 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.4 points, Auburn is 13-12 against the spread and 19-9 overall.
Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|16-16-0
|16-15
|14-18-0
|Auburn
|16-14-0
|2-1
|17-13-0
Auburn vs. Houston Home/Away Splits
|Houston
|Auburn
|16-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|11-0
|Away Record
|4-8
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
