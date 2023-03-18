The Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers are set to meet in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, with a tip-off time of 7:10 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Marcus Sasser and Johni Broome are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: TBS

Auburn's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Auburn defeated Iowa 83-75. With 19 points, Broome was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 19 12 1 0 5 1 Wendell Green Jr. 15 2 3 3 0 1 Tre Donaldson 11 3 2 0 0 3

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome leads the Tigers in scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and puts up 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Green Jr. is the Tigers' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he contributes 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams gives the Tigers 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Tigers receive 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Allen Flanigan.

K.D. Johnson gives the Tigers 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Auburn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)