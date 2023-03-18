Auburn vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday at 7:10 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup in this article.
Auburn vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Auburn vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Houston (-5.5)
|132.5
|-250
|+210
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Auburn vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Auburn is 16-16-1 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Houston has put together an 18-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Cougars games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- The Tigers were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +7500, which is the 68th-biggest change in the country.
- Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.3%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.