The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday at 7:10 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Auburn vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Houston Betting Trends

Auburn is 16-16-1 ATS this season.

The Tigers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Houston has put together an 18-16-1 ATS record so far this year.

Cougars games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 The Tigers were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +7500, which is the 68th-biggest change in the country.

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.3%.

