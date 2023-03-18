The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) are 8.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 142.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points 23 times.

The average total in Alabama's games this year is 151.3, 8.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-12-0 this season.

This season, Alabama has been favored 28 times and won 26, or 92.9%, of those games.

Alabama has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite 16 times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 71.9% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 8 25.8% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

The Crimson Tide average 82.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.2 the Terrapins allow.

When Alabama puts up more than 63.2 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

