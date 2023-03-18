The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) and the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at TBA. Alabama is an 8.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 144.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have gone over 144.5 total points.

Alabama's games this year have an average point total of 151.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 20-12-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Alabama has been favored 28 times and won 26, or 92.9%, of those games.

Alabama has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 19 times this season and won all of those games.

Alabama has a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 65.6% 82.6 152.9 68.7 131.9 149.8 Maryland 7 22.6% 70.3 152.9 63.2 131.9 136.7

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Crimson Tide have hit the over five times.

The Crimson Tide average 19.4 more points per game (82.6) than the Terrapins give up (63.2).

Alabama has a 17-9 record against the spread and a 26-3 record overall when putting up more than 63.2 points.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 20-12-0 10-8 15-17-0 Maryland 20-11-0 1-0 11-20-0

Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Alabama Maryland 15-0 Home Record 16-1 9-3 Away Record 2-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

