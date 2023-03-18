The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Alabama has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the best rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins rank 228th.

The 82.6 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 19.4 more points than the Terrapins allow (63.2).

Alabama is 26-3 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama is posting 89.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 73.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide are ceding four fewer points per game (65) than away from home (69).

Alabama is sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.4 more threes and four% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Schedule