When the Alabama Crimson Tide and Maryland Terrapins play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, Brandon Miller and Jahmir Young will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama was victorious in its most recent game against Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle led the way with 19 points, plus 15 rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller posts 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Clowney averages 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears averages 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Charles Bediako is averaging 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Jahvon Quinerly paces his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)