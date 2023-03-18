Top Players to Watch: Alabama vs. Maryland - Second Round
Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Maryland Terrapins at Legacy Arena at BJCC at 9:40 PM ET features the Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Terrapins' Jahmir Young as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Alabama's Last Game
Alabama won its previous game versus Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle was its high scorer with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nick Pringle
|19
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Sears
|15
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Maryland's Last Game
On Thursday, in its last game, Maryland defeated West Virginia 67-65. With 17 points, Julian Reese was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julian Reese
|17
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Hakim Hart
|15
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Donta Scott
|11
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
Alabama Players to Watch
Miller leads his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also averages 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Noah Clowney posts 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1 block.
Mark Sears posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Charles Bediako is putting up 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Jahvon Quinerly paces his squad in assists per contest (3.7), and also averages 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Maryland Players to Watch
Reese is averaging a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 11.4 points and 1 assists, making 63.3% of his shots from the field.
Donta Scott gets the Terrapins 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Hakim Hart gives the Terrapins 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Terrapins receive 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Don Carey.
Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Miller
|19.8
|8.3
|2.2
|1
|1.1
|2.7
|Charles Bediako
|7.8
|7.2
|0.7
|0.7
|2.4
|0
|Noah Clowney
|10.8
|7.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|1.3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|10.6
|2.2
|4.2
|0.9
|0
|1.4
|Mark Sears
|9.2
|2.1
|1.9
|0.5
|0
|1.6
Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julian Reese
|13.1
|9.3
|1.1
|0.7
|2.2
|0
|Jahmir Young
|15.5
|4.2
|3
|1.1
|0.1
|1.5
|Hakim Hart
|12.7
|3.5
|3.5
|1.2
|0
|1.8
|Donta Scott
|9.9
|5.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|Don Carey
|8.8
|1.6
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|2
