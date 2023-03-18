Top Players to Watch: Alabama vs. Maryland - Second Round
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Maryland Terrapins are set to match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, with a tip-off time of 9:40 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Brandon Miller and Jahmir Young are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TBS
Alabama's Last Game
Alabama was victorious in its previous game against Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle starred with 19 points, plus 15 rebounds and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nick Pringle
|19
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Sears
|15
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Maryland's Last Game
In its most recent game, Maryland topped West Virginia on Thursday, 67-65. Julian Reese scored a team-high 17 points (and added three assists and nine boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julian Reese
|17
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Hakim Hart
|15
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Donta Scott
|11
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
Alabama Players to Watch
Miller leads his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also posts 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Noah Clowney posts 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.
Mark Sears is posting 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
Charles Bediako averages 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.1% from the floor.
Jahvon Quinerly averages a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
Reese tops the Terrapins in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 1 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
Donta Scott gets the Terrapins 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
The Terrapins get 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Hakim Hart.
The Terrapins get 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Don Carey.
Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Miller
|19.8
|8.3
|2.2
|1
|1.1
|2.7
|Charles Bediako
|7.8
|7.2
|0.7
|0.7
|2.4
|0
|Noah Clowney
|10.8
|7.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|1.3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|10.6
|2.2
|4.2
|0.9
|0
|1.4
|Mark Sears
|9.2
|2.1
|1.9
|0.5
|0
|1.6
Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julian Reese
|13.1
|9.3
|1.1
|0.7
|2.2
|0
|Jahmir Young
|15.5
|4.2
|3
|1.1
|0.1
|1.5
|Hakim Hart
|12.7
|3.5
|3.5
|1.2
|0
|1.8
|Donta Scott
|9.9
|5.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|Don Carey
|8.8
|1.6
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|2
