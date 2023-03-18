Saturday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) and Maryland Terrapins (22-12) squaring off at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland should cover the spread, which currently sits at 8.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 142.5 total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +333

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Alabama is 20-12-0 against the spread this season compared to Maryland's 20-11-0 ATS record. A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and 11 of the Terrapins' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 152.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (138th in college basketball). They have a +486 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The 41 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank first in the nation, and are 8.1 more than the 32.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

Alabama makes 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (175th in college basketball). It is making 4.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 28.3%.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 81.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 2.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (314th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).

Maryland wins the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 31.1 rebounds per game, 228th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1.

Maryland knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Maryland has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (26th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

