Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, beginning at 9:40 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|142.5
|-450
|+333
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-8.5)
|143
|-410
|+330
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama is 20-15-0 ATS this season.
- In the Crimson Tide's 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Terrapins' 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
- The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +450, which is the 62nd-biggest change in the country.
- Alabama has an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Maryland Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Terrapins have had the 57th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +10000.
- Maryland has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
