The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) take on the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Crimson Tide games have hit the over 16 out of 35 times this season.

Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of 12 Terrapins games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.

Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +450. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.

With odds of +450, Alabama has been given an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers have moved the Terrapins' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 57th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Maryland winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

