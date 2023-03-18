Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) on Saturday at 9:40 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+350
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-9)
|144.5
|-410
|+330
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama is 20-15-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 35 games have gone over the point total.
- Maryland has covered 21 times in 32 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Terrapins' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- Alabama's national championship odds (+500) place it just second-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is best.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Maryland Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The Terrapins were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
- Maryland's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
