Saturday's contest between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) going head to head at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at TBA on March 18.

The Crimson Tide's most recent contest was a 71-58 loss to Kentucky on Thursday.

Alabama vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 28 in our computer rankings) in a 63-58 win on January 15 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Alabama has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 28) on January 15

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on December 29

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 26

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on February 5

61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 81) on November 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama Performance Insights