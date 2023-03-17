The No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the No. 11 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) meet on Friday at 3:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Michigan vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Lady Rebels average 13.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (63.5).

UNLV has put together a 27-1 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Michigan has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.2 points.

The Wolverines average 74.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.4 the Lady Rebels give up.

When Michigan puts up more than 62.4 points, it is 21-5.

UNLV has a 25-0 record when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.

This season the Wolverines are shooting 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels concede.

The Lady Rebels' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.3 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Wisconsin L 78-70 Kohl Center 3/2/2023 Penn State W 63-61 Target Center 3/3/2023 Ohio State L 81-79 Target Center 3/17/2023 UNLV - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

UNLV Schedule