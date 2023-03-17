An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.

Kansas State has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 138th.

The Wildcats score 75.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 66.6 the Bobcats give up.

Kansas State has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Montana State has a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 155th.

The Bobcats' 74.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 69 the Wildcats allow.

When Montana State allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 20-6.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Kansas State puts up 75 points per game in home games, compared to 76.7 points per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Wildcats are allowing 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than away from home (80.6).

When playing at home, Kansas State is making one fewer three-pointers per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Montana State averages 82.2 points per game. Away, it averages 69.1.

At home the Bobcats are allowing 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are away (67.7).

At home, Montana State knocks down 7.8 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (30.9%).

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Oklahoma W 85-69 Bramlage Coliseum 3/4/2023 @ West Virginia L 89-81 WVU Coliseum 3/9/2023 TCU L 80-67 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Montana State - Greensboro Coliseum

Montana State Schedule