The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) are a 1.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest starts at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are insights into this Midwest Region 8-9 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

Auburn vs. Iowa Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 6:50 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Auburn -1.5 151.5

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

  • Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in nine of 29 games this season.
  • The average point total in Auburn's outings this year is 139.8, 11.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Tigers' ATS record is 15-14-0 this season.
  • This season, Auburn has been favored 22 times and won 18, or 81.8%, of those games.
  • Auburn has a record of 18-4, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Auburn.

Auburn vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Auburn 9 31% 72.7 152.9 67.1 141.5 140.6
Iowa 14 51.9% 80.2 152.9 74.4 141.5 149.5

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

  • Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Five of Tigers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • The Tigers score 72.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.4 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • When Auburn puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Auburn 15-14-0 11-11 16-13-0
Iowa 13-14-0 2-4 14-13-0

Auburn vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits

Auburn Iowa
14-2 Home Record 14-3
4-8 Away Record 4-7
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0
6-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0
75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8
70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9
7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

