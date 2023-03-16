The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) at 2:45 PM ET. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Islanders' Isaac Mushila are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS

Alabama's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Alabama defeated Texas A&M 82-63. With 23 points, Miller was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 23 12 4 3 0 4 Jahvon Quinerly 22 3 3 1 0 4 Charles Bediako 12 13 2 0 5 0

Texas A&M-CC's Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas A&M-CC beat Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday, 75-71. Jalen Jackson scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed two assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Jackson 22 6 2 1 0 0 Isaac Mushila 15 12 0 0 0 0 Ross Williams 13 3 2 0 0 2

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller is tops on the Crimson Tide with 19.6 points per game and 8.3 rebounds, while also putting up 2.1 assists.

Noah Clowney puts up 10.1 points, 8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor.

Mark Sears puts up 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako is posting 6.1 points, 0.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Jahvon Quinerly averages a team-best 3.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.1 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 39% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Mushila paces the Islanders in rebounding (9.7 per game), and produces 14.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Terrion Murdix is the Islanders' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he puts up 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Trey Tennyson is posting team highs in points (15.6 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is producing 2.3 rebounds, making 44% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Islanders get 7.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Jackson.

Ross Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 21.1 8.4 2.2 1.1 1 2.7 Noah Clowney 10.4 7.8 1 0.6 0.9 1 Charles Bediako 7.5 6.9 0.9 0.8 2.2 0 Jahvon Quinerly 9.5 2.2 4.1 0.9 0 1.3 Mark Sears 9.2 2.6 1.9 0.7 0 1.5

