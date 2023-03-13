The Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks included, square off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brooks, in his previous game (March 11 win against the Mavericks) posted eight points.

In this piece we'll break down Brooks' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 11.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.1 PRA 20.5 20.1 16.5 PR 17.5 17.6 14.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Dillon Brooks' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 13.7% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

Brooks is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brooks' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks are the 14th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 11 makes per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 34 8 5 3 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brooks or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.