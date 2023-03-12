The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC) is set to face off against the No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) in the SEC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The matchup on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena begins at 1:00 PM.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

Alabama has a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the top rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 50th.

The 82.2 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 16.5 more points than the Aggies give up (65.7).

Alabama is 25-3 when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama scores 89.5 points per game at home, compared to 73.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide are giving up 65 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 69.

Alabama is sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.4 more threes and four% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Schedule