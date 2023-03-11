Xavier Tillman plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Tillman, in his last time out, had 10 points and eight rebounds in a 131-110 win over the Warriors.

In this piece we'll break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 6.1 9.6 Rebounds 8.5 4.6 7.1 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.4 PRA 21.5 12.1 19.1 PR 19.5 10.7 16.7 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Xavier Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Mavericks

Tillman is responsible for taking 3.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.5 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks concede 113.2 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 24.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 11 makes per game.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/22/2022 9 7 2 1 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tillman or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.