Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - March 11
The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (34-33) currently has four players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 11 from FedExForum.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Grizzlies earned a 131-110 victory against the Warriors. In the Grizzlies' win, Tyus Jones led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding four rebounds and 11 assists).
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10.0
|5.5
|1.3
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Back
|3.1
|1.9
|0.7
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), JaVale McGee: Questionable (Ankle), Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Quadricep), Luka Doncic: Out (Thigh)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSW
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The Grizzlies record 115.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks give up.
- Memphis has a 32-5 record when putting up more than 113.2 points.
- The Grizzlies' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 113.7 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.
- Memphis hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) while shooting 34.5% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.8 per game while shooting 35.3%.
- The Grizzlies score 110.9 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while giving up 107.3 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|225
