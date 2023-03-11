Alabama vs. Missouri: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - SEC Tournament
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (27-5, 16-2 SEC) square off in the SEC tournament against the No. 4 seed Missouri Tigers (24-8, 11-7 SEC) on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 1:00 PM.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Missouri matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Alabama vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-9.5)
|157.5
|-500
|+375
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-9)
|157.5
|-425
|+340
|DraftKings
|Tipico
|Alabama (-9.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
Alabama vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Alabama has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Missouri has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tigers games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +800
- Alabama is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 59th-biggest change.
- Alabama has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
