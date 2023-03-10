The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (24-6) and the No. 2 Albany Great Danes (22-10) will meet to decide the America East conference champion on Friday at 5:00 PM.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Vermont vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

  • The Great Danes put up an average of 59.1 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 53.4 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
  • Albany has put together an 18-4 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.
  • Vermont's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Catamounts average 7.5 more points per game (62.4) than the Great Danes give up (54.9).
  • When Vermont puts up more than 54.9 points, it is 19-2.
  • When Albany gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 19-6.
  • The Catamounts shoot 35.3% from the field, 17.9% lower than the Great Danes allow defensively.
  • The Great Danes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Bryant W 64-41 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/1/2023 Bryant W 56-49 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/5/2023 UMBC W 75-63 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
3/10/2023 Albany - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Albany Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ NJIT W 59-49 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
3/1/2023 UMass Lowell W 59-51 SEFCU Arena
3/5/2023 Maine W 72-64 SEFCU Arena
3/10/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

