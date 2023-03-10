Vermont vs. Albany Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (24-6) and Albany Great Danes (22-10) going head to head at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 61-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 10.
Their last time out, the Catamounts won on Sunday 75-63 against UMBC.
Vermont vs. Albany Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Vermont vs. Albany Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 61, Albany 54
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- On December 20, the Catamounts captured their signature win of the season, a 64-34 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in our computer rankings.
- Vermont has 21 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 161) on December 20
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 198) on February 4
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 201) on January 18
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 229) on November 27
Albany Schedule Analysis
- The Great Danes took down the No. 147-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vermont Catamounts, 60-46, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Albany has 20 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Vermont (No. 147) on December 29
- 72-64 at home over Maine (No. 201) on March 5
- 53-50 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 18
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on November 13
- 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 273) on January 4
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts average 62.4 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (ninth in college basketball). They have a +270 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by nine points per game.
- With 61 points per game in America East contests, Vermont is putting up 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.4 PPG).
- In home games, the Catamounts are scoring 3.5 more points per game (64) than they are in road games (60.5).
- Defensively, Vermont has been better in home games this year, ceding 52.6 points per game, compared to 54.3 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Catamounts have been racking up 63.3 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 62.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.1 points per game (294th in college basketball) and allow 54.9 per contest (18th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Albany is putting up more points (61.2 per game) than it is overall (59.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Great Danes are scoring 0.6 fewer points per game at home (59.9) than away (60.5).
- In 2022-23 Albany is giving up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (52.5) than on the road (56.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Great Danes are compiling 59.1 points per contest, the same number of points as their season average.
