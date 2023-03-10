Saddiq Bey and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bey, in his most recent time out, had two points in a 122-120 win over the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Bey, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 14.3 10.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.0 PRA -- 20.4 16.1 PR 14.5 18.9 15.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Wizards

Bey's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.2 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 113.4 points per game, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.5 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, allowing 24 per game.

The Wizards allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 21 2 3 0 0 0 0 2/28/2023 27 12 6 1 4 0 1 10/25/2022 27 6 2 1 1 1 0

