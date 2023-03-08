Wednesday's game at Ford Center at The Star has the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-19) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (13-16) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for North Texas, so expect a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Blazers earned an 83-75 win against Charlotte.

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

UAB vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, UAB 67

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers beat the UTSA Roadrunners in a 67-64 win on February 18. It was their signature victory of the season.

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on February 18

83-74 over George Mason (No. 187) on November 25

76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 206) on January 21

61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 9

83-75 at home over Charlotte (No. 212) on March 4

UAB Performance Insights