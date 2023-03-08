Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 130-128 loss against the Heat, Capela tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Capela, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 12.1 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 11.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.5 PRA 22.5 24.3 24.6 PR 21.5 23.4 23.1



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Wizards

Capela has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 7.1% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's Hawks average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.3 points per contest, the Wizards are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Wizards give up 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

The Wizards give up 24 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 35 13 15 3 0 3 2

