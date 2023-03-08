Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (12-16) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-14) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with UAPB securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a 66-53 loss to Southern.
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 63, Alabama A&M 62
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars, who are ranked No. 226 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 60-50, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Alabama A&M is 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Southern (No. 226) on February 4
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 260) on January 2
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 262) on January 23
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on January 16
- 55-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 271) on March 2
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a -124 scoring differential, falling short by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.9 points per game to rank 323rd in college basketball and are giving up 61.3 per contest to rank 95th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Alabama A&M is posting 60.3 points per game this year in conference matchups. To compare, its season average (56.9 points per game) is 3.4 PPG lower.
- The Bulldogs are scoring 62.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (53.1).
- In home games, Alabama A&M is allowing 5.4 fewer points per game (58) than on the road (63.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 57.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 56.9 they've put up over the course of this season.
