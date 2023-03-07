Xavier Tillman and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 135-129 loss to the Clippers (his previous action) Tillman posted 13 points and two steals.

Let's look at Tillman's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 5.9 9.0 Rebounds 8.5 4.4 6.1 Assists 2.5 1.3 2.4 PRA 23.5 11.6 17.5 PR 20.5 10.3 15.1 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Xavier Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 2.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.0% of his team's total makes.

Tillman's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Lakers concede 45.6 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

Allowing 25.9 assists per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 32 18 11 2 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tillman or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.