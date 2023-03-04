The Alabama Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 SEC) aim to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (22-8, 14-3 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on CBS.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Alabama matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Alabama is 17-13-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Texas A&M has compiled a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 15 out of the Aggies' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 58th-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the start to +900.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.