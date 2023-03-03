Troy vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Pensacola Bay Center has the Troy Trojans (17-12) matching up with the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (21-11) at 3:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Troy, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
Last time out, the Trojans lost 60-59 to South Alabama on Friday.
Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Troy vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 74, Old Dominion 68
Troy Schedule Analysis
- Against the BYU Cougars on November 19, the Trojans registered their signature win of the season, a 68-62 victory.
Troy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on February 2
- 79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 151) on December 31
- 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on December 10
- 100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on January 28
- 87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 179) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 83.3 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 77.5 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential overall.
- Troy is scoring 84.2 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.9 more points per game than its season average (83.3).
- Offensively, the Trojans have performed better in home games this year, putting up 88.9 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in away games.
- Troy gives up 76.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.
- The Trojans have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 85.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points more than the 83.3 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.