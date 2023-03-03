Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (31-31) are 7.5-point favorites against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) Friday, March 3, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.
Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 118 - Trail Blazers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- The Trail Blazers (29-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 43.5% of the time, 3.3% more often than the Hawks (27-34-1) this season.
- Portland covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (40%).
- Atlanta's games have gone over the total 56.5% of the time this season (35 out of 62), which is more often than Portland's games have (30 out of 62).
- The Hawks have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-15) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .355 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-20).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hawks Performance Insights
- So far this year, Atlanta is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 117 points per contest (22nd-ranked).
- The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA with 24.6 assists per game.
- So far this season, the Hawks are draining 10.7 treys per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.3% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Atlanta has taken 67% two-pointers (accounting for 75.7% of the team's baskets) and 33% three-pointers (24.3%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.