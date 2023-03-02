How to Watch the Auburn vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (15-13) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Auburn vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 67.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 58 the Lady Bulldogs give up.
- Auburn is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.
- When it scores more than 58 points, Auburn is 15-3.
- The Lady Bulldogs average only 0.7 more points per game (67.3) than the Tigers give up (66.6).
- When Georgia puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 12-3.
- Georgia's record is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Lady Bulldogs are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 13.9% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (53.6%).
- The Tigers make 36.7% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Lady Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 83-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 70-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 78-76
|Neville Arena
|3/2/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
