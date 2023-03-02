Thursday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) and the Auburn Tigers (15-13) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 69-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Tigers enter this matchup following a 78-76 victory against Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Georgia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia 69, Auburn 61

Auburn Schedule Analysis

  • The Tigers' best win of the season came in a 77-76 victory on January 22 over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 26
  • 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 98) on January 30
  • 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 117) on January 26
  • 78-76 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 119) on February 26
  • 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 132) on February 16

Auburn Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 67.5 points per game (140th in college basketball) and conceding 66.6 (245th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Auburn is averaging fewer points (59.4 per game) than it is overall (67.5) in 2022-23.
  • The Tigers are scoring more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (56.6).
  • Auburn is giving up fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than on the road (77.4).
  • The Tigers are scoring 63.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.8 fewer points than their average for the season (67.5).

